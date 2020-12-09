India Top Headlines

Nine states implement the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ system: Ministry of Finance | India News

NEW DELHI: Up to nine states have completed the reform of the One Nation One Ration Card, after which the central government has allowed them to raise an additional Rs 23,523 crore, an official statement said Wednesday.

The states that have successfully completed the Public Distribution System (PDS) reforms are Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is the largest beneficiary with an additional borrowing window of Rs 4,851 crore, followed by Karnataka Rs 4,509 crore and Gujarat Rs 4,352 crore.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution of the Ministry of Consumption, Food and Public Distribution is the Nodal Department to certify that a State has met the conditions stipulated for this reform, according to the statement from the Ministry of Finance.

Additionally, to be eligible for additional loans, states must complete reforms by Dec. 31, 2020, he said, adding that many more states are expected to complete this reform before the stipulated date.

In addition to the One Nation One Ration Card, he said, other reforms specified as a precondition for taking advantage of additional loans include: ease of doing business reforms, local urban agency / utility reforms, and electricity sector reforms.

In view of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic for the mobilization of financial resources, the Government of India has strengthened the hands of States through multiple measures, including granting additional permits to obtain loans of 2% of the Gross Domestic Product of the State (GSDP). during 2020-21.

This has allowed states to mobilize additional financial resources to combat the pandemic and maintain standards of provision of services to the public, he said.

However, he said, to ensure long-term debt sustainability and avoid any adverse impact in the future, a part of the additional indebtedness was linked to States carrying out reforms in critical sectors for the provision of services to clients. citizens.

One of the sectors identified for reform is the Public Distribution System, he said, adding that of the additional debt limit of 2 percent of the GSDP, 0.25 percent is linked to the implementation of the “One ration card system Nation One “.

This was aimed at ensuring that beneficiaries of the National Food Safety Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, especially migrant workers and their families, receive rations at any Fair Price Store (FPS) across the country.

Other goals of the envisaged reform were to better target beneficiaries, eliminate false / duplicate / ineligible ration cards, and thus improve welfare and reduce leakage, he said.

To do this, he said, the conditions of the reform stipulated Aadhar Seeding of all Ration Cards, biometric authentication of beneficiaries and automation of all Fair Price Stores (FPS) in the state.

