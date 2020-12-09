NCB’s ‘Biggest Drug Trafficking’ Linked to Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Everything You Need to Know

Opinion

The Bureau of Narcotics Control seized drugs worth nearly 2.5 million rupees on Wednesday during raids in Mumbai. This is the “largest seizure” of drug addicts in the case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence on June 14.

Here is everything you need to know:

> During the raid, Malana’s 2.5 million rupee cream was seized. The raids are still continuing.

> In addition to drugs, 16 lakh in cash was also recovered during the raids.

> Rigel Mahakala, a defendant, was arrested Tuesday night. According to the NCB, Mahakala used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, another defendant who was arrested in September this year.

> Mahakala was on NCB’s radar for a long time and ran away. Now, according to their information, more raids are taking place, the NCB said.

> The NCB has not revealed whether Mahakala has any direct ties to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Both were arrested and are now out on bail.

> Accused peddler Kaizan Ibrahim, who released the names of Keshwani and Kehswani, told NCB that Rigel used to supply it.

> When the NCB raided Keshwani’s residence, they seized 590 grams of hashish, 0.64 grams of LSD leaves, 304 grams of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules. Hence, the seizure of 5 kilograms of hashish (Malana’s cream) is the agency’s largest seizure to date.

> The person who used to supply Mahakala, Azam Sheikh Jumman, has also been arrested.

> The agency arrested more than 20 people in the drug angle it is investigating.

> The OCN has questioned several Bollywood personalities, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Rampal. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested in the NCB drug investigation and later released on bail.

The NCB began its investigation after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which was investigating money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats recovered from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of prohibited drugs.