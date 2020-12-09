India Top Headlines

Navlakha denied specifications in jail, HC says “humanity most important” | India News

MUMBAI: In calling humanity “the most important thing,” the Bombay High Court on Tuesday referred to the theft of jailed activist Gautam Navlakha’s glasses and called for a “workshop” to sensitize prison officials.

Navlakha is a defendant in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Without his glasses, he was nearly blind, but authorities at Taloja jail, near here, would not allow him to get a new pair, his family had alleged.

The high court observation came in the wake of a struggle by Stan Swamy, another defendant in the case, to get a sip and a straw in jail.

A bench in the division of judges SS Shinde and MS Karnik said it had learned how Navlakha’s glasses were stolen and prison authorities refused to accept the new glasses sent by his family by courier.

“Humanity is the most important thing. Everything else will follow. Today we learned about Navlakha’s glasses. This is the time to hold a workshop even for the prison authorities, ”Judge Shinde said. “Can all these little articles be denied? All of these are human considerations, ”he added.

Navlakha’s family members claimed on Monday his glasses were stolen on November 27. They claimed that Navlakha is “almost blind” without the glasses, yet when they sent him a new pair of glasses in the mail earlier this month, the prison authorities refused. to accept and return it.

“Currently Gautam Navlakha is very distressed, he cannot see things around him and consequently his blood pressure has skyrocketed,” read a statement, distributed Monday night by Navlakha’s lawyers, signed by his wife Sahba Husain.

Navlakha had surrendered to the NIA, which is investigating the nearly three-year case, on April 14, 2020.

Earlier, Stan Swamy’s attorneys (83) had moved the NIA special court to return the straw and straw allegedly seized by the NIA at the time of arrest to their client. Her hands are shaking while drinking water due to Parkinson’s disease, they said. . Swamy finally received the two items earlier this month from the prison authorities.

The case concerns the Elgar Parishad conclave held in the Pune district of Maharashtra on December 31, 2017, which the police alleged was financed by Maoists. Speeches made by some activists at the conclave sparked violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of Pune city the following day, according to the police charge sheet. Now the NIA is investigating the case.

