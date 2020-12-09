Nadda will begin her 2-day visit to West Bengal today, scheduled to address the Kolkata rally | India News
NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday noon for a two-day visit to West Bengal as part of his 120-day national tour.
After opening the party’s West Bengal electoral office in Hastings, Kolkata and virtually opening party offices in nine districts, Nadda will join a janasampark (public outreach) rally, “Aar noi annay (no more injustice)” at the Bhawanipur Vidhan Sabha headquarters in the city. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with representatives from nearby slums today, a BJP statement revealed.
“The programs are the mission of the BJP against the hegemony and the goonda raj of the TMC (Trinamool Congress),” the party’s statement said.
At 4pm, Nadda will hold a ” chai pe charcha“meeting with the election team of the Bhawanipur Assembly, after which he will offer prayers at the Kalighat Temple.
On December 10, the BJP president will deliver a press conference at Diamond Harbor, in the neighboring South 24 Parganas district. He will also address party cadres and interact with members of the fishing community. In addition, Nadda will offer prayers at Ramakrishna Mission.
He began his national tour from Uttarakhand on December 4, with the aim of “strengthening the party both at the grassroots and at the booth level.”
