mumbai-high-court-hearing-today-to-annul-the-fir-in-the-anvay-naik-case

Opinion

On December 10, the Mumbai High Court will hear allegations brought by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and other defendants seeking to overturn the FIR brought against them in the suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik. .

The journalist and other defendants had requested instructions from the higher court to suspend the investigation of the case and annul the FIR against them. The accused trio have been charged under sections 306 (complicity of suicide), 109 (punishment for complicity) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

In May this year, Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that he had ordered a new investigation into the case, closed by the police earlier, following a complaint from Adnya Naik, Anvay Naik’s daughter.

Goswami and the other two were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect and interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of fees by the companies of the accused. However, they obtained bail from the Supreme Court on November 11.

On 4 December, the police presented the charge sheet in an Alibaug court in the neighboring district of Raigad, where the case of alleged complicity in the suicide of Naik and his mother was registered. The charge sheet states that the defendant ignored interior designer Anvay Naik’s threat to end his life if he did not pay his dues.

Later, Goswami had the Bombay High Court ask the Alibaug court for instructions not to take notice of the charge sheet.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had questioned the Shiv-Sena-NCP-Congress government’s decision to file a charge sheet despite Supreme Court observations while posting bail to Goswami and others. “Isn’t this a mockery of the Supreme Court ruling? Are they trying to repress personal freedom again? Fadnavis asked.