Mount Everest ‘grows’ as China and Nepal agree to a new height

Rumita Patel
 |  Dec 9, 2020
Nepal until now had recognized the height of the mountain at 8,848 m as measured by the Survey of India in 1954.

Updated: December 9, 2020 05:18 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari announced the new height of the world’s tallest mountain through an exchange of letters (AP file photo).

Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, stands 8,848.86 m (2,9031.69 ft) tall, as jointly announced by China and Nepal on Tuesday: 86 cm higher than the previously recognized measure by Nepal, and more than four meters above that of China. Nepal had so far recognized the mountain’s height at 8,848 m, measured by the Survey of India in 1954. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari announced the new height of the world’s tallest mountain through an exchange of letters. . It marked the end of a debate between Beijing and Kathmandu about a height difference of “three meters” that they had in the height of the mountain.

Mount Everest 'grows' as China and Nepal agree to a new height

