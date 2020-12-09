Mehbooba claims authorities detained her at her home for the third time in 15 days | India News

India Top Headlines

SRINAGAR: PPD President Mehbooba Mufti claimed on Wednesday that authorities detained her at her Gupkar Road residence here for the third time in fifteen days.“Illegally detained today for the third time in less than fifteen days. Too much democracy indeed. If my movements are stalled due to ‘security concerns’, why are BJP ministers free to campaign in Kashmir while they have asked me to wait? until completion of the DDC elections? “Mehbooba tweeted.

Officials, however, did not comment on the claim.

Mehbooba had claimed on Tuesday that he was not allowed to leave his residence because he wanted to visit the Budgam district to meet the families who had been evicted from a forest by the authorities.

The former minister also uploaded an image of a letter allegedly written by the Budgam district authorities to the Special Security Group (SSG) that protects her.

“In view of the prevailing security scenario and the recent inputs received from intelligence agencies regarding the movement of terrorist groups in the thematic area, it is requested that the program of the VIP tour can be postponed until the end of the elections ( DDC) “, he reads the letter sent Tuesday to the Director of the SSG.

The letter suggests that the SSG had informed the district administration that Mehbooba wanted to visit the Budgam district on Wednesday.

The election of the District Development Councils (DDC) is underway in Jammu and Kashmir.