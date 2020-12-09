India Top Headlines

Meeting in Pulwama of J&K, three dead terrorists | India News

SRINAGAR: Three unidentified terrorists were killed and a civilian injured in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tikken area of ​​the Pulwama district in the early hours of Wednesday after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on security forces, who retaliated.

Two ultras were killed in the initial stages of the operation, the official said, adding that a civilian was also injured during the exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

The third militant put up some resistance before being neutralized by the security forces, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the killed terrorists was being determined, he added.

Times of India