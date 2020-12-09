India Top Headlines

MEA Takes Envoys from 64 Nations on Tour of Hyderabad Vaccine Facility | India News

HYDERABAD: A delegation of envoys from 64 countries toured the facilities of vaccine manufacturers Bharat Biotech and Biological E in the Hyderabad Genome Valley on Wednesday to gain first-hand experience of Covid-19 vaccine development efforts in course in the vaccine capital of the world.

Ambassadors and high commissioners from countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and Oceania were visiting at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) as part of efforts to familiarize the global community on the keys Covid- 19 related research and development activities being undertaken by India.

Tweeting about the high-profile visit, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “For the first time, a visit by more than 60 chiefs of mission was organized to the research and manufacturing facilities of major biotech companies, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, in Hyderabad. . Participants were informed about indigenous Indian efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines, including ongoing clinical trials. ”

“As the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, India will contribute significantly to global efforts to produce Covid-19 vaccines. As PM @ narendramodi said, India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all of humanity fight this crisis, ”Srivastava said in the post on Twitter.

The senior leadership of Bharat Biotech, led by its president and managing director, Dr. Krishna Ella, and that of Biological E, led by managing director Mahima Datla, held detailed discussions with the delegation, which divided into two groups and toured the two facilities shift by shift. .

Bharat Biotech’s management held discussions about Covaxin, a native Covid-19 vaccine that the company is developing in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research, with up to 70 representatives from 60 nations.

Covaxin is an inactivated virus vaccine that is being developed and manufactured using the vero cell manufacturing platform at Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) biocontainment facility. The vaccine has already been tested in about 1,000 people in Phase I and II clinical trials and is currently undergoing Phase III efficacy studies in 26,000 volunteers at 25 sites across the country.

Noting that Covaxin has sparked the interest of several countries globally, Dr. Suchitra Ella from Bharat Biotech said the high-profile visit was a reminder of how the world looks to India in the fight against Covid-19. At Biological E, envoys deliberated on vaccine candidates in development, including the Covid-19 recombinant protein vaccine candidate that the company is working on in conjunction with Baylor College of Medicine, Houston. The vaccine is in phase I / II trials in the country.

Times of India