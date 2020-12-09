Kerala high court allows 20-year-old with cerebral palsy to enroll in medical school – kerala

Opinion

It’s a sweet victory for P. Aswathi, a Kerala student with cerebral palsy who was denied admission to a medical college she was entitled to based on her rank on the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) . A medical board had concluded that she was unfit for the medical profession because her right hand lacks the necessary mobility.

She fought back and won.

The Kerala High Court ordered the government to ensure that the 20-year-old is admitted to the medical college closest to her village in the Karuvarakundu area of ​​Malappuram district, 350 km from the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. .

“I never thought I could cross this hurdle … My dream has come true,” Aswathi told the Hindustan Times after enrolling at Government Medical College in Manjeri, about 30 km away, on Tuesday. He also talked about the many battles he had to fight growing up. The medical board’s recommendation was just one of them.

P Aswathi was encouraged and supported by her uncle. (Originally)

He lost his mother when he was just two months old and his father, a farm worker, has been unwell for years.

Her uncle Suresh PK helped, encouraging her when she needed it most and supporting her at all times.

“A brilliant girl, she has incredible gripping power. All the people salute her indomitable spirit and supported her … There were many sympathizers who came to help her, ”said a social worker from the CP Shaiju area who helped her move the High Court. He said that people like him will do everything possible to make her a good doctor.

“This was my second chance at NEET. I really worked to get good grades. But when the medical board said I was out of shape, my world fell apart. But I thought I shouldn’t give up. Many people were by my side and encouraged me to continue my fight. I dedicate my seat to them, ”he said after becoming a doctor that he would like to treat the poor and the disabled and wants to investigate permanent movement disorders among children.