IPL, Coronavirus and US Election Results Top Google Searches in 2020 | India News

The coronavirus pandemic and US election results dominated online searches in 2020, although the Indian Premier League remained the most trending query in India, according to Google’s annual ‘Year in Search’ list. The results of the elections in Bihar and Delhi also generated considerable searches, along with the president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, and the latest film by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samaan Nidhi (PM Kisan Scheme) was also part of the most popular consultations.

Worldwide, the coronavirus was the most trending query, with election results, Zoom, IPL and the India vs New Zealand match also in the top ten.

In India, many of the top searches focused on the words “how” and “what is”, reflecting the drastic changes brought on by Covid-19, including lockdown and working from home. In the first category, the most popular searches were on how to make paneer, cake, jalebi, dalgona coffee and disinfectant at home, as well as how to increase immunity, prevent coronavirus and request an e-pass. The main searches for ‘what is’ revolved around the coronavirus, plasma therapy and hantavirus, but also the viral meme ‘Binod’, CAA, NRC and nepotism.

In local searches for “near me” queries, Indians were looking for food shelters near me, as well as nearby Covid tests, night shelter, grocery store, broadband connection, and laptop store. Indians also stepped up to help the less fortunate this year, and searches for food banks increased more than ever.

In terms of general news inquiries, the IPL, the coronavirus, and the US presidential elections also led to the majority of searches, along with the Nirbhaya case, the Beirut explosion, lockdowns, skirmishes between China and India and the attack of locust swarms in June and July.

Biden was the main personality for 2020, followed by news anchor Arnab Goswami, singer Kanika Kapoor, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, actor Amitabh Bachchan, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid, US vice president-elect Kamala Harris, actors Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, and Kangana Ranaut. Bachchan, who was hospitalized due to Covid-19 in July, was also the third most wanted actor worldwide.

The top trending film of the year was Dil Bechara, followed by Tamil action drama Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji, Shakuntala Devi and Gunjan Saxena, with Extraction being the only Hollywood film in the top ten list. The most searched web series included Money Heist, Scam 1992, Bigg Boss 14, Mirzapur 2, and Paatal Lok.

Globally, some search terms saw an unprecedented increase in 2020, reflecting the new normal. For example, how to be a teacher, how to learn a new language, how to cut your hair, jokes to parents and insomnia were sought more in 2020 than ever. In the midst of the coronavirus, people were also seeking comfort in nature, and searches for ‘sunset near me’ continually increased from April to September. As skins became mandatory, searches for mask emojis surpassed those for hug emojis.

The world also looked for ways to help more than ever, especially in relation to the coronavirus, the Black Lives matter, the Beirut explosion and the bushfires in Australia. When Covid-19 brought the world to a standstill, it sought twice as much about how to change the world than how to get back to normal, and searches for how to stop climate change reached a record high.

