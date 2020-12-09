India Well Positioned to Provide Global Skilled Workforce: MEA Official | India News
NEW DELHI: India is well positioned geoeconomically and geopolitically to create and provide skilled labor globally, a Foreign Ministry official said Wednesday.
Addressing the Ninth Global Skills Development Summit, MEA Secretary (CPV & OIA) Sanjay Bhattacharyya said India is ready to enhance the presence of highly skilled workers and professionals through mutually beneficial agreements with Europe, USA.
Today’s world is characterized by a globalization that thrives on the mobility of global talent. Specialization, knowledge, and domain-specific skills are key to success and will also determine the employability of young people, which forms India’s demographic dividend and an advantage the country will have in the second half of the 21st century, according to Bhattacharyya. .
Speaking on ‘The Future of Work: Building a Globally Competitive Skilled Workforce’, the senior MEA official said that India was well positioned in the traditional labor markets in the Gulf and Europe.
“India’s success story in the Gulf is well known and there are more than 9 million Indian workers and professionals in these countries,” he said. “The leadership in the Gulf has recognized their contribution to the development of the region and the Indians are the preferred option for the Gulf countries.”
Noting that India’s participation in the European labor market has also shown positive signs, Bhattacharyya said that a recent study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OECD) revealed that of the 12 million migrants living in OECD countries , 30-35 percent had a high level of education and professional training.
India ranked first with more than 3 lakh of highly educated Indians in OECD countries, reflecting India’s skilled and skilled workforce, he said.
Bhattacharyya said that the signing of the India-EU Declaration of the Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility in 2016 affirmed the shared goals of better organizing and promoting regular migration at all levels, maximizing the impact of migration and mobility on development. for mutual benefit.
“We are also working to provide enabling frameworks through migration and mobility partnerships. While the agreement has been concluded with France, agreements with Portugal, Germany, Benelux, the United Kingdom and Japan (outside the EU) are in the pipeline, “he said, adding that several other countries were also interested in such agreements.
“India stands ready to enhance the presence of highly skilled workers and professionals through mutually beneficial agreements with Europe, the United States and Japan,” Bhattacharyya said.
“India is well positioned geo-economically and geopolitically to create and provide a globally skilled workforce due to our competitive advantage, English language, and strong core STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills,” he said. .
Strengthening programs in English and other business languages such as German, Spanish, French or Japanese will ensure greater mobility, employability and willingness to join the global workforce, he said.
