india-and-qatar-to-establish-working-group-to-facilitate-investment-in-india

India

Updated: December 9, 2020 at 7:55 AM IST

India and Qatar decided on Tuesday to establish a special task force to facilitate investments by the Qatar Investment Authority, part of India’s continued outreach to key West Asian states to overcome the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was made when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. The two leaders also discussed possible Qatari investments across the entire energy value chain in India. The move came ahead of a planned visit to Qatar and Kuwait by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and a trip to Oman by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan.

The leaders of India and Qatar discussed “strong cooperation” on investment flows and energy security, and decided “to create a special working group to further facilitate the investments of the Qatar Investment Authority in India,” the ministry said.

They also decided to explore Qatari investments in the energy value chain in India and reviewed developments in the investment and energy sectors.