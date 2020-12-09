India Top Headlines

IIT First Placement Phase Sees Only Two US-Profile Job Offers | India News

MUMBAI: An old adage says: “One leg of an IIT citizen is in India, the other in Air India”, referring to the attraction of jobs in the United States. This year, however, many of India’s top-tier tech universities don’t have a single offering in the US Last year’s top recruiters, such as Microsoft and Uber, selected students for Indian profiles only. As the first week of 2020 placements draws to a close, the fewest international positions, which have already declined in recent years, come primarily from Taiwan, Japan and Singapore.

While US companies participated in the process, conducted mock hiring of taking tests and conducting interviews, placement offices are unclear about their decision with companies like Microsoft not to declare their final roster of candidates for the Redmond campus. . The IITs in Madras, Kharagpur, Guwahati and Hyderabad confirmed that so far there was not a single offer from the United States. An American offer was made to one student at IIT Bombay and one to another in Kanpur.

While the IITs recorded two offers from the US, those from Singapore, Japan, and Taiwan dictated the 2020 Phase 1 placement. IIT Madras, which saw 14 international offers accepted, had five from Japan, six from Singapore and three from Taiwan. Similarly, at IIT Guwahati, six offers were from Japan and one from Singapore. IIT Delhi had more than 15 international offers, but the institute declined to disclose the countries or companies that made these offers. At IIT Hyderabad, students received 30 international offers from two countries: Japan and Taiwan.

At IIT-Bombay, only two companies offered US profiles: Cohesity and HiLabs. However, after the placement interviews, the information technology giant Cohesity chose students only for Indian roles, and HiLabs chose a student for the American profile. “The slow economy, visa policies and the pandemic are some of the reasons for the decline in jobs in the United States. Also, this year, with the pandemic, many software companies have adapted to the work-from-home format, which may not be extended to profiles with larger payment packages. They would like to wait some time, ”said a student representative.

A professor in charge of one of the oldest IITs said that companies that generally offer positions in the United States probably wanted to wait five to six months to see the pandemic unfold. “Some of the firms have not declared US offers, despite interviews. There is a possibility that they will offer Indian roles and convert them at a later stage. Anyway, the batch has six months to graduate, “said the professor, adding that traveling anywhere in the world could be a problem for international roles in this pandemic.

