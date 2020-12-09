If Farmers Don’t Stand Up Today, They Will Be Silenced Forever: Rahul Gandhi After Meeting With President On Farm Laws

Opinion

A delegation of opposition parties, including Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI Secretary General (M) Sitaram Yechury and NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) head Sharad Pawar met with President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday to demand the repeal of three farm laws recently passed by Parliament.

Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi called them “anti-farmers” laws and criticized the Center for passing the laws without consulting with opposition parties and farmers. Gandhi noted that the way the bills were passed is an “insult to farmers” who are on the streets, protesting when it is cold.

“The way these three bills were passed, without any discussion, without any conversation with the opposition parties and certainly without a discussion with the farmers of this country, who have built India, is an insult to the kisans ( farmers) of this country, ”Gandhi said. The congressional leader addressed the media after his meeting with the president on farm laws.

The delegation leaders said they have urged the president to withdraw the laws. Gandhi said that the farmer no longer believes in the intention of the government. “The kisan (farmer) has lost faith in the government. The Kisan do not believe that the government is acting in their interest and that is why thousands of them are on the streets, without violence and with compassion. They are fighting in the cold weather with total respect. So, we have informed the President that it is absolutely critical that these bills be withdrawn, “he added.

The five-member delegation of opposition leaders that met with the president on Wednesday also included CPI Secretary General D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

Glancing at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi argued that the real agenda of the three agricultural laws is “to hand over India’s agricultural system to the friends of the prime minister.” “Our prime minister said that these bills are for the benefit of our farmer, if that’s true, then why are (farmers) on the streets? Why is the farmer so angry? Because the real agenda of the three agricultural bills is to hand over India’s agricultural system to the friends of the prime minister, and the kisan knows this very well, ”said the former head of Congress. “No one can face the strength of a farmer. The government should not misinterpret that farmers will move, they will be scared because Indian farmers will not move until these bills are withdrawn, “he added.

Earlier today, farmers’ unions rejected the proposal sent by the Center to end protests over farm laws and said they will block the Delhi-Jaipur national highway by December 12 and hold demonstrations protesting the farm laws in various parts of the country on December 14.

Rahul Gandhi urged farmers not to be afraid and assured them of the full support of opposition parties. “The government should not have a wrong concept. Our farmers will not commit because they know that if they commit today, they will have no future in the country. And I am saying this to our farmers, that if they don’t stand up today, they will be silenced forever and we are by their side. You are Hindustan, ”said the congressional leader at the end of the press conference.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various borders in and around Delhi against the new agricultural laws since November 26. The Center has projected the three farm laws passed in September as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will help cut out middlemen. and granting farmers the right to sell their products anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have said that the new farm laws will eliminate the Minimum Livelihood Price (MSP) and mandi, giving power to large corporations.