Farmers’ protest: free fuel for protesters heading to Delhi

Opinion

In an attempt to intensify the farmers’ protest that entered its thirteenth day on Wednesday, some Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers began providing free fuel at a gas pump on the Delh-Amritsar national highway to encourage more and more farmers heading towards Delhi. “We have started this to encourage more and more people from Punjab to join the upheaval and strengthen it even more. We are doing this with the help of local youth and our friends from NRI, ”said Gursharan Singh, a SAD worker.

One day after Bharat Bandh, the protest seems more on track, as the evening conversation between farmers union leaders and Amit Shah did not offer a way out of the current stalemate. Meanwhile, traffic in and around the capital remained congested as the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao and Mangesh borders remained closed.

Farmers have previously said that unless their demands are met, they are prepared to hit the road. They have established langar on the Singhu border. Farmers have come with rations, cylinders, stoves, and other necessities. There are also WiFi arrangements, tractors with amenities, air conditioning. If the protest continues until May, June, we can hold our meetings on the tractor, said a protester.

The farmers were supposed to meet with the Union ministers for the sixth round of talks on the farm bills that were enacted in September, but after the meeting with Amit Shah, where, as the farmer leaders claimed, it was left it is clear that the Center will not repeal the law. laws, the meeting is canceled. The Center will send a draft proposal to the farmers and the next course of action will be decided after that.