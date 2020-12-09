china-says-joint-label-release-canceled-due-to-lack-of-feedback-from-india

Opinion

China said on Wednesday that it canceled the joint launch of a commemorative stamp with India because New Delhi had not given its opinion on the matter within the deadline agreed by the two parties.

The cancellation of the launch of the stamp marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations had created a stir on Tuesday because it occurred in the context of the nearly eight-month confrontation on the Line of Royal Control (LAC).

“With regard to the cancellation of the joint issuance of the commemorative stamp to mark 70 [anniversary of diplomatic ties between] #China & #India, the reason is that the Indian side had not given its opinion before the launch time agreed by both parties, “said the spokesman for the Chinese embassy, ​​Ji Rong, in a tweet.

“The Chinese State Post Office made the notice in accordance with customary practice,” he said, without elaborating.

There was no official response to the development from Indian officials.

India and China have not organized any of the 70 events they had planned to commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Each side was supposed to have held 35 events, and the activities were initially postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic before being totally derailed by the border standoff that began in May.

When the two sides exchanged messages between their presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers on April 1 to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement that they were holding talks to “commemorate this historic anniversary. in a way that is truly reflective of its meaning. ”He also said the two parties were working to jointly design a logo to mark the celebrations.

Chinese state media had quoted a statement posted on the postal service’s website on Tuesday to report the cancellation of the joint launch of the stamp. “The State Post Office has decided to cancel the planned joint issuance of stamps between China and India in the 2020 special stamp issuance program,” the short statement said.

The launch of the label and the other events were agreed during the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Chennai in October 2019.

Although the fighting began in May, diplomatic relations have been particularly tense since June, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley after being attacked by Chinese troops with stones and clubs. Beijing has not disclosed the casualties of the People’s Liberation Army.

Several rounds of talks between diplomats and military commanders, the last one held on November 8, have not helped drive disconnection and de-escalation throughout LAC.