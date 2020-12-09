China has given ‘5 different explanations’ for troop buildup in LAC, says Jaishankar

Opinion

Ties between India and China have been “badly damaged” and are going through their most difficult phase due to Beijing’s violation of the agreements on the maintenance of peace and quiet on the Royal Line of Control (LAC), it said on Wednesday. the Minister of Foreign Affairs, S Jaishankar.

The Chinese side has given “five different explanations” for violating the agreements by bringing tens of thousands of soldiers to LAC in the Ladakh sector, a fact that has “deeply disturbed” the relationship, it said in an online conversation with the group. from Australian experts. Lowy Institute.

With the India-China border clash in its eighth month, Jaishankar made it clear that extensive contacts between the two sides at different levels had so far failed to address the basic issue that “the agreements are not being honored.”

“Today we are probably in the most difficult phase of our relationship with China, certainly in the last 30 or 40 years … or even longer,” he said, noting that the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the fighting in the Galwan Valley June was the first military casualties in LAC since 1975.

The relationship has been “very significantly damaged” because of all the positive developments in bilateral relations over the past 30 years, including the fact that China becomes India’s second largest trading partner and commitments in tourism and travel, they were based on the fact that the two sides had agreed to peace and quiet in the border areas while trying to resolve the boundary issue, Jaishankar said.

Pointing to the multiple agreements since 1993 that committed both parties not to bring large forces to LAC, he said: “Now, for some reason, why the Chinese have given us five different explanations to date, the Chinese have violated it.

“The Chinese have literally brought tens of thousands of soldiers in full military readiness mode directly to the LAC in Ladakh. Naturally, the relationship would be deeply disturbed by this. ”

While there have been discussions and clashes between troops in the past, there has never been a major lack of understanding, he said. With soldiers from the two sides very close to each other this year, “it was not at all surprising that something went horribly wrong,” he added in a reference to the confrontation in the Galwan Valley that resulted in 20 Indian casualties and “completely changed. the national feeling “. ”.

Getting the relationship back on track is now a “big problem”, although communications between the two parties were not a problem, Jaishankar said. He said he had personally spoken by phone with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and met on the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Moscow, while there were also meetings and contacts between defense ministers, military commanders and diplomats.

“Communication is not the problem, the problem is that we have agreements and those agreements are not being fulfilled,” he added.