Center Allows 9 States to Raise Rs 23.5 Billion After Ration Card Reform | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center has enabled nine states to raise more than Rs 23.5 billion through market loans after completing required reform on the ‘One Nation Ration Card, One’ to be eligible for additional fundraising .

Those eligible for additional loans after completing the Public Distribution System reforms are Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and UP. UP is the largest beneficiary and can raise about Rs 5,000 crore through the loan window, followed by Karnataka with Rs 4,500 crore. To be eligible for additional loans, states must complete stipulated reforms by the end of December and the Center expects more states to follow suit.

The implementation of the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme was one of the areas identified for the reforms to be eligible for additional market loans of 2% of the state’s gross domestic product during 2020-21, with others related to steps to facilitate the business reform, reforms of local urban agencies / public services and reforms of the electricity sector. These had been pointed out by the Finance Commission.

The Center decided to prioritize the portability scheme of the ration card after the national shutdown due to the massive movement of migrants from large urban centers to their homes in UP and other states.

