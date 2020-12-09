India Top Headlines

Can the pension be delivered to home, asks HC to the Center | India News

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has asked the Center to clarify whether older people are entitled to receive their pension at home during the prevailing pandemic.

A division bank led by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka made this oral observation while listening to a PIL presented by Akhila Karnataka Vayovrudhara Okkoota (Aikyata), an organization representing older people seeking a pension upgrade.

Aikyata’s lawyer told the court that guidelines issued by the Interior Ministry (MHA) advise citizens over 65 and people with comorbidities to stay at home. To this, the bank said that the state cannot wait for citizens to go to the banks to collect their monthly pension and that the problem must be addressed by the government at the next hearing.

