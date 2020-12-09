India Top Headlines

BJP’s victory in Rajasthan local polls shows the confidence of the poor, farmers and workers in PM Modi: JP Nadda | India News

NEW DELHI: With his party ahead of Congress in local elections in Rajasthan, BJP President JP Nadda said on Wednesday that this victory symbolizes the trust that the poor, farmers and workers have in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet, Nadda expressed her appreciation to women, farmers and other rural voters in the congressionally ruled state for putting “faith” in the BJP.

Breaking the ruling party’s tendency to win the majority of seats in local state elections, the BJP appears set to capture most of the seats in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections held in the 21 districts of Rajasthan.

Of the 4,371 seats in the Panchayat Samiti, the BJP had already won 1,835 of them, while the Congress managed to win 1,718 seats.

Similarly, of the 636 seats in the Zila Parishad, the BJP cornered 266 seats leaving 204 for Congress.

The result has been a blow to the arm for the BJP at a time when its government in the Center faces protests from farmers against recent agricultural reforms enacted by it.

