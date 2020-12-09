BJP’s leadership in Rajasthan local body surveys shows poor farmers’ trust in PM Modi: Nadda

Opinion

With his party ahead of Congress in local elections in Rajasthan, BJP President JP Nadda claimed on Wednesday that this victory symbolizes the trust that the poor, farmers and workers have in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet, Nadda expressed her appreciation to women, farmers and other rural voters in the congressionally governed state for putting “faith” in the BJP.

In the elections of Panchayati Raj and Zilla Parishad in Rajasthan, I thank the people of the rural parts of the state, farmers and women for their faith in the BJP. This victory is the Prime Minister of the people, poor, farmer and worker arenarendramodi It is a symbol of faith in G. – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 9, 2020

The BJP appeared to win most of the seats in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections held in Rajasthan. Elections were held in 21 districts and 59 panchayat samities of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Prasatapgarh and Udaipur.

The count was still ongoing, an official said Tuesday night.

Of the 4,371 seats in the Panchayat Samiti, the BJP has already won 1,835 of them, while Congress has managed to win 1,718 seats, the official said, adding that other winners include 420 independents and 56 candidates from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

Similarly, out of 636 seats in the Zila Parishad, the BJP cornered 266 seats leaving 204 for Congress, the official said.

State Elections Commissioner PS Mehra said that around 7.238 million people were eligible to vote at the panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls, for which nearly 25,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used in 10,131 polling stations where they deployed more than 50,000 employees. Almost 63% participation was registered in the four phases.

The election for the head or head of the panchayat will be held on December 10 and the election for the deputy head will be held on December 11.