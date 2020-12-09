BJP supporter found hanged in Bengal, party accuses TMC of murder

Opinion

A 36-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter was found hanging inside the premises of a girls’ school in Tufanganj, Cooch Behar district, north Bengal, on Wednesday morning, a day after his disappearance, police said.

Swapan Das’s family, the deceased, and local BJP leaders alleged that he was assassinated by workers from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP National Chairman JP Nadda, who is in Bengal on a two-day visit, also mentioned the death in his first speech to party workers in Kolkata.

The body of Das, a goldsmith, was found hanging outside the canteen of Andaran-Fulbari girls’ high school, police said. Das, a Subhas Palli resident in the Andaran-Fulbari gram panchayat area, disappeared Tuesday morning, but his family did not report him to the police. Das is survived by his wife and two younger daughters.

He had blood stains on his feet, allegedly Chumki Das, the wife of the BJP worker. Malati Rava Roy, BJP district president, said: “His feet were on the ground, this cannot be a suicide case.”

“My husband was killed by thugs backed by TMC. He didn’t hang himself, ”said Chumki Das, who named two TMC workers in his police report.

The TMC denied the allegation.

Rabindra Nath Ghosh, development minister of North Bengal, said: “BJP supporters are killing their own people and blaming other parties. The TMC has nothing to do with this death. ”

K Kannan, Cooch Behar Police Superintendent, said: “We have registered a case of unnatural death and an investigation is underway.”

Agitated BJP workers held a body demonstration in front of the Tufanganj police station.

Sibapada Paul, a TMC district spokesman, claimed Das died by suicide due to a family dispute.