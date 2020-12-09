BJP chief JP Nadda displays black flags in Kolkata, agitators condemn farm laws

Opinion

A group of Hindi-speaking youths displayed black flags to the national chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, in front of the party’s new office in southern Kolkata, shortly after his arrival in the city on a two-day visit. days.

The protesters condemned the new agricultural laws and shouted “JP Nadda murdabad, BJP murdabad” (below with JP Nadda, below with BJP). The agitators did not carry the flags of any political party.

It was an instant demonstration that caught the police and BJP workers by surprise. The protesters got into the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans.

This is the first time that a BJP leader in Bengal has faced a demonstration on the issue of the farm law.

The demonstration started as Nadda was leaving the BJP office for the Bhawanipore area of ​​the city to participate in an outreach program. “We are with the farmers,” shouted the agitators.

BJP workers rushed out and exchanged words with the protesters. Stones were also thrown from both sides.

The protesters dispersed alone in 20 minutes.

No police officer or BJP leader commented on the incident until 3.45pm. The Bengal BJP lodged a complaint at the Hastings Police Station in Calcutta.

Nadda arrived in the city around 1 pm when her plane from Delhi took off late due to a delay in flight operations.