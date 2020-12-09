bjp-boss-nadda-will-start-a-two-day-tour-of-bengal-today

Opinion

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda will begin a two-day tour of West Bengal on Wednesday to take part in various programs aimed at strengthening the party cadre as well as its presence at the posts.

The leader, who will hold a series of meetings with state leaders in the state in preparation for the elections, will also inaugurate nine offices of the state party BJP.

“He will also participate in a community outreach program on the BJP mission of ‘Aur Noi Anyay’ at the Bhabanipur assembly seat,” said Anil Baluni, the national media in charge of the party.

On Saturday, the party launched a campaign against what it calls the mismanagement of the Mamata Banerjee government in the state. The party, which won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections, has set out to win the assembly election scheduled for 2021.

It has assembled a 117-member electoral management team to prepare for the upcoming elections. The team has been divided into 31 units and will be in charge of preparing the campaign, collecting data, managing the stand and managing the social networks of your party. Top party leaders and Union ministers have been delegated to work in the state. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, who is strategizing the party’s electoral plan, was recently in West Bengal.

Nadda’s tour is part of her 120-day national tour that aims to strengthen the presence of parties across the country.

On December 10, the president of the BJP will give a press conference and also party cadres and interact with members of the fishing community.