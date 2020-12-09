India Top Headlines

Asking the government to accept the demands of the farmers: Net opposition to the president | India News

NEW DELHI: A delegation of five opposition leaders met with President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, urging him to ask the government not to be “stubborn” in the face of farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws and to accept the demands. of the agricultural unions.

The delegation consisted of Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, NCP veteran Sharad Pawar, CPI’s D Raja, and DMK’s TKS Elangovan.

After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said the government should not harbor misconceptions that protesting farmers will capitulate and pledged support from the opposition.

“They have understood that if they succumb, they will have no future in Hindustan. I tell the farmers, don’t be scared, nobody can make you back down … You are Hindustani, ”he said.

Yechury referred to the farmers’ strike as “heroic and historic”, adding that the government should repeal the farm laws and withdraw the electricity amendment bill.

Pawar said the delegation, representing the support and sentiments of more than 20 political parties, conveyed to the president that the laws should be discussed and sent to a select committee.

“The bills were passed in a hurry. That is the reason for the reaction of the farming community. Political parties do not participate directly in these protests. But farmers realize that these bills do not protect their interests. Even the minimum support price (MSP) is not mentioned in the bill, which is disturbing. It is the government’s duty to listen, ”Pawar said.

