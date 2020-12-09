Arrested before Budgam visit, says Mehbooba Mufti

Opinion

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, alleged that she was detained at her home before a planned visit to the Budgam district on Tuesday.

Mufti posted a video message on her Twitter account, stating that she had been detained by the police. According to PDP leaders, she was scheduled to visit Budgam, where families received eviction notices from the forest department.

“Illegal detention has become the preferred method of the Government of India (Government of India) to muzzle any form of opposition. I was detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam, where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes, ”Mufti tweeted.

In video shot near the entrance to his official residence in Fairview on Srinagar’s Gupkar Road, he can be heard saying that he is not allowed to move.

“The Government of India wants to continue to inflict oppression and zulm cruelty on the people of J&K without question,” he tweeted, posting another video in which the former chief minister can be seen, along with the PDP spokesman. , Suhail Bukhari, arguing with security personnel. deployed in your home.

This is not the first time that the PPD president has not been allowed to leave her home since she was released in October after 14 months in detention. The police also did not allow him to travel to Pulwama to meet the family of PDP youth wing chairman Waheed Parra in November, the day after his arrest by the National Investigative Agency in New Delhi.

The police had then cited security reasons. Later he visited Pulwama and met with relatives of Parra in Naira village. Mufti also visited Pahalgam and met Gujjar families who were asked to leave the forest lands.