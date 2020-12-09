India Top Headlines

Arnab moves HC to remain in the investigation of the TRP case | India News

MUMBAI: Arnab Goswami and his company ARG Outlier Media, which runs the Republic TV channel, have applied to the Bombay High Court for “urgent” interim orders to suspend the Mumbai police investigation into the alleged TRP scam case and transfer the investigation to CBI.

ARG Outlier Media has sought the protection of its employees from what it claims is a “malicious witch hunt and abuse of power in an act of political revenge” against them. On November 24, the police had filed a charge sheet against Ghanshyam Singh, one of their employees, and named the owner of Republic TV and others as “suspects” in the alleged case of TRP tampering recorded by the police. Kandivli, said the request filed on Nov. 24. Tuesday.

