Amit Shah’s meeting with the farmers does not progress; today’s conversations are in balance

After Union Interior Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with farmers protesting three contentious farm laws failed to advance Tuesday, in the course of Wednesday’s meeting, the sixth round of talks between farmers and the central leadership to end the stalemate remains uncertain.

Shah met with a group of 14 peasant leaders on Tuesday night, however the meeting did not achieve a breakthrough as the farmers refused to negotiate. Demanding only a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from the interior minister, the farmers reiterated that their only demand is the removal of the laws that liberalize agricultural trade.

Shah said agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar would put forward a concrete proposal in Wednesday’s talks and propose key amendments to controversial farm laws that have sparked protests, according to farmers’ leaders who attended the council meeting. Indian State Agricultural Research (ICAR) Pusa Complex.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Shah said the government would propose amendments related to a fee structure in notified agricultural commodity market committees (APMC), stricter provisions to safeguard farmers’ land rights, strengthening notified markets and a guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP). , according to Hanan Mollah of the Kisan Sabha.

While there was no official news from the government on the status of the meeting scheduled for Wednesday, many agricultural union leaders said there is no possibility of attending it and that they will accept a call on their next course of action after studying the written proposal of the government. “We have rejected the proposal. And now we will discuss among ourselves whether to go ahead with the talks tomorrow (Wednesday) … what’s the point? “said Darshan Pal of the Krantikari Kisan Union.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform under which various agricultural unions are spearheading protests on the Delhi borders, will hold a meeting at 10 am Wednesday to decide its course of action, farmers’ leaders said.

Wednesday’s meeting, if held, will be the sixth time the two sides have held talks on farmers’ demand to remove the three market-friendly farm laws that they say will hurt their incomes and leave them at the mercy of large corporations.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 against three agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Act Agreement on the Agricultural Prices and Services Guarantee Act of 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act of 2020, promulgated by the Center during the monsoon session of Parliament. Farmers protesting Tuesday imposed a nationwide lockdown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which remained largely peaceful.

