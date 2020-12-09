Almost 4,800 ineligible people in Assam NRC, state coordinator informs Gauhati HC

Opinion

About 4,800 ineligible people were listed in Assam’s updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), says an affidavit filed in the Gauhati High Court (HC).

The affidavit was filed this week by the Assam state coordinator for NRC’s office in the court of law Manojit Bhuyan and Judge Soumitra Saikia in connection with a petition.

According to the affidavit, while checking the details of 10,199 people on the updated list released in August last year, the NRC office detected 4,795 ineligible people.

These individuals included doubtful voters (D), declared aliens, persons against whom there are pending cases in alien court, and their family members, all categories that should be excluded from the updated NRC.

Similarly, among the 10,199 people whose details were verified, the names of 5,404 people who should have been included in the NRC did not make it to the list.

In October of this year, the court had asked the NRC state coordinator to submit a full affidavit on how some ineligible individuals managed to be included on the NRC’s final list.

The court was hearing a petition from Rahima Begam, a resident of Mukalmua in the Nalbari district, who had challenged a 2019 order from an aliens court declaring her a foreigner.

But despite the court order, Begam’s name was on the NRC’s list that aimed to eliminate illegal aliens.

The court noted that the present case was of “great importance” and was not an “isolated instance” and noted that the insertion of names of ineligible persons on the NRC list was “against the law”.

The updated NRC published in August last year had excluded more than 1.9 million of the 33 million people who had applied to be included in the list that sought to identify genuine Indian citizens in Assam and eliminate illegal immigrants.

The list, which was an update of a similar list in 1951, was drawn up following an order from the Supreme Court and the exercise was carried out under its supervision.

Shortly after its publication, almost all political parties and organizations in the state denounced the list, stating that it included the names of ineligible people and left out many genuine citizens.