Al-Badr trio killed, civilian injured in Pulwama meeting | India News

SRINAGAR: Three Al-Badr terrorists were killed, police said, and a civilian was injured in a counterterrorism operation in the Pulwama district of southern Kashmir on Wednesday. Meanwhile, six civilians were injured in the Pattan area of ​​Baramulla district in northern Kashmir after terrorists threw a grenade at a vehicle carrying Sashastra Seema Bal’s personnel, but the explosive did not reach the planned target and exploded on the side of the road in the main market town of Singhpora.

Early in the morning, a joint team of the 55RR Army, CRPF and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation in the village of Tiken de Pulwama acting on the basis of intelligence information on the presence of terrorists. “The terrorists, who were locked in a house, had the opportunity to surrender, but they opened indiscriminate fire on the search party. In the encounter that followed, the owner of the house, Zamir Sadiq Lone, was injured and Al-Badr’s trio died, ”said IGP (Kashmir Mountain Range) Vijay Kumar.

The murdered ultras, identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Lone from Arigam from Pulwama, Umer Ali from Dadsara from Tral and Owais Farooq from Kadlabal Noorpora, were part of groups involved in numerous terrorist crimes, including the planning and execution of various terrorist attacks against security personnel and establishments, IGP Kumar said. Authorities temporarily interrupted Internet services in Pulwama during the operation.

Civilians injured in the Singhpora grenade attack, identified as Farman Ali from UP, Tabasum from Doodipora Handwara in Kupwara, and Singhpora residents Ghulam Mohammad Parray, Gulzar Ahmad Khan, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Zubair Ahmad Dar, were hospitalized. His condition was said to be stable, police said.

