64 foreign envoys leave for Hyderabad to visit biotechnology companies developing the Covid-19 vaccine | India News

NEW DELHI: 64 foreign envoys, who are scheduled to visit major biotech companies, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, which are developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus, have left for Hyderabad.

Sources said this is the first visit of its kind and will be followed by visits to facilities in other cities.

It is a continuation of the Covid-19 report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 6.

India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and has contributed significantly to global efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources said there is a lot of interest in India’s vaccine development efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s vaccine production and distribution capacity will be used to help all of humanity in fighting this crisis.

He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 for a comprehensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process.

On November 30, he had virtual meetings with teams from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad. All three teams are working on the development and manufacturing of vaccines for Covid-19.

Bharat Biotech had on Monday applied for an emergency use authorization for its domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine, ‘Covaxin’, from the Controller General of Drugs of India (DCGI).

It is the second Indian company to apply for an emergency use authorization after the Serum Institute of India requested such use for the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.

Times of India