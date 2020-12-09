60-sent-to-visit-two-hyderabad-vaccination-facilities

Opinion

At least 60 foreign mission chiefs are anticipated to visit two Hyderabad-based biotech companies working on Covid-19 vaccines on Dec. 9 as part of India’s efforts to develop partnerships for vaccine manufacturing and delivery.

The diplomats’ visit to the Bharat Biotech and Biological E facility will be a follow-up to the Nov. 6 briefing for the diplomatic corps in New Delhi on the vaccine trials being carried out in the country and efforts to manufacture and distribute doses, according to familiar people. with the events, he said on condition of anonymity Tuesday.

“More than 60 heads of missions are being brought to the main biotech companies in Hyderabad. This is the first visit of its kind and will be followed by trips to facilities in other cities, ”said one of the people cited above.

People said that India has been contributing significantly to the global efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic and there is a lot of interest in India’s vaccine manufacturing and development efforts. “India is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India’s vaccine production and administration capacity will be used to help all of humanity fight this crisis, ”the person quoted above said.

Bharat Biotech recently started Phase III trials for Covaxin, which is the first vaccine candidate from India. Covaxin appears to have been largely safe and significantly triggered the immune response necessary to fight the infection, according to officials. Covaxin was developed in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The Biological E vaccine candidate is ready to begin the early phases of Trials I and II.

The November 6 briefing, led by Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, was attended by envoys and senior members of the diplomatic corps. Niti Aayog member VK Paul, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and other senior officials were part of the briefing.

Given India’s position as the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, many countries, especially developing countries, are looking to New Delhi to help them with dosing. In the midst of the pandemic, India had rushed to send essential medicines and equipment to many African and neighboring countries.

India is also looking for partners to co-produce vaccines so they can be made faster and distributed on a larger scale. New Delhi could offer free supply or trial partnerships to countries in South Asia, Europe, West Asia, Africa and Latin America for the vaccine and ensure they can increase their momentum to protect their populations from Covid-19.