Yediyurappa claims ‘no one is supporting Bharat Bandh’s call in Karnataka’

Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa claimed on Tuesday that no one is supporting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

While speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said: “No one supports Bandh in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. The State and the Center are in favor of the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not make any decisions against farmers. “

Karnataka CM further said: “It is not correct to call Bandh for political reasons. The police will take appropriate action to break the law. “

The farmers union had called Bharat bandh on Tuesday against the newly enacted farm laws. The protest has entered on the 13th and the demonstrations continue at the Sant Nirankari Samagam field in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and on the borders on December 8th.

Meanwhile, a day before the sixth round of talks between protesting farmers and the central government, farmer leaders were invited to meet with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday at 7pm.