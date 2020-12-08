India Top Headlines

Won’t you reject the FIRs against the anchor for the comments of the Sufi saints: Supreme Court | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to overturn the FIRs filed against a television host for his alleged defamatory comments against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti during a show on June 15, saying that any attempt to disseminate discrimination on the grounds Race, religion, caste, creed or region must be condemned. The court granted Amish Devgan protection from arrest until the conclusion of the investigation if he cooperates.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna said: “We must act with the aim of promoting social harmony and tolerance by outlawing hateful and inappropriate behavior … It is not just a criminal threat that can help us achieve and ensure equality between groups. .. As stated previously, in a policy committed to pluralism, hate speech cannot legitimately contribute to democracy and, in fact, repudiates the right to equality ”.

Referring to the relevant parts of the transcript of the television debate presented by Devgan, SC said that it was “evident that the petitioner (the journalist) was an equal partner, rather than a mere presenter.” However, emphasizing the importance of freedom of expression and expression, the court referred to several SC verdicts and said: “The argument that in a democratic society there is no scope for an agitation approach and the law, if it is bad , can be modified by a democratic process, it was only rejected on the grounds that if it is accepted, the right to freedom of expression would be destroyed … ”

The complaints alleged that Devgan had insulted the saint who belonged to the Muslim community, thereby hurting religious sentiments and inciting hatred against the community. The court also ordered the transfer of the seven cases registered in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh to Ajmer, where the first complaint was filed.

