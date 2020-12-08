strike-today-for-new-farm-laws-in-india

India

Updated: December 8, 2020 05:48 IST

As law enforcement authorities prepare for a Bharat Bandh called by farmers, the Center has issued a notice calling on all states and territories in the Union to make the necessary arrangements to avoid problems. Several states – those ruled by political rivals of the Center’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – have backed the bandh and made public their support for the peaceful protests against three contentious laws that farmers are protesting against. On Tuesday, trips may be affected in various parts of the country with a taxi section and taxi unions supporting the bandh. Several mandi traders have also decided to join the turmoil.