Sonia Gandhi won’t celebrate her birthday due to farmers’ upheaval and pandemic

Opinion

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, in light of the ongoing agitation by farmers against the three farm bills and the Covid-19 situation across the country, an official from the match.

Gandhi is currently in Goa after doctors advised him to move from the national capital in view of heavy pollution and poor air quality that had aggravated his chest infection. Her son and former President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, accompanies her.

Farmers protesting against the Center’s agricultural sector laws have called a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday after several rounds of talks with the government on the new agricultural laws were inconclusive. The farmers’ unions decided on December 4 to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for ‘Bharat Bandh’, stating that they were not satisfied with the government’s proposed amendments to farm legislation.

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ or the national strike called by farmers against farm laws will start at 11am and continue until 3pm on Tuesday. The Haryana Police and the Delhi Police have issued travel advisories informing that people may face traffic blocks on various roads and highways.

“It is expected that the agitation groups will be able to sit in dharna on various roads and highways, within Haryana and block them for some time. Peak impact time is expected to be between 12 pm and 3 pm. There may be some disruptions at various toll plazas in the state. The main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also experience some short-term traffic disruptions of time. The Haryana police travel notice said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Price Agreement for Farmers ( Empowerment and Protection) Agricultural Warranty and Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act of 2020.

The leaders of the farmers’ groups have held several rounds of talks with the government, but so far they have not been conclusive. After the fifth round of talks, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) count surpassed 9.67 million after 32,981 new infections and 391 deaths were reported across the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health on Monday. . The nation’s death toll has risen to 140,573 and active cases stood at 396,729.