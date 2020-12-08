India Top Headlines

Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate a birthday in the face of the pandemic and the agitation of farmers | India News

NEW DELHI: Acting President of Congress Sonia Gandhi decided not to celebrate her birthday on December 9 in support of farmers’ agitation against farm laws and the Covid-19 situation in the country.

According to the main party sources, the Secretary General for the Organization of Congress has communicated to all the heads and presidents of the PCC of the states that, in view of the anguish caused by the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the country and in the midst of Ongoing farmer agitation against “draconian” “agriculture bills” Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year.

“Farmers are on the streets facing harsh weather and brutal government repression, Congressional leaders instead of celebrations should strengthen efforts to bring relief to all who are suffering and extend their support to the fight against the Anndatas “Sonia Gandhi has transmitted to everyone. the managers, according to the sources.

The Secretary General of the Congress (Organization), KC Venugopal, also asked in a letter to all the heads of state of the Congress to avoid all kinds of celebrations, including the cutting of the cake, on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday.

Congress has announced its support for the so-called ‘Bharat Bandh’ of farmers’ organizations and has called on party cadres to hold demonstrations in all district headquarters in the country.

Original source