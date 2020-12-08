Serum ready to deal with the Center soon; to supply the vaccine at 250 rupees a dose: Report | India News

India Top Headlines

BENGALURU: The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines by volume, is close to signing a supply contract with the country’s central government and is likely to set prices at 250 rupees ($ 3.39) per dose of the vaccine, a business newspaper reported Tuesday. , citing people familiar with the matter.The government is pinning its massive supply hopes on the Serum Institute, which submitted the first formal application for approval for emergency use of the AstraZeneca injection on Monday.Executive Director Adar Poonawalla had previously said that the vaccine would be priced at Rs 1,000 ($ 13.55) per dose in India’s private market, but governments that sign large supply deals would likely buy it at lower prices. reports Business Standard.

Poonawalla had said that Serum will focus first on supplying the vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries.

With 9.70 million cases of Covid-19 recorded so far, India ranks second after the United States and is accelerating its review of vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca to authorize emergency use, a senior official said. Monday.

The Indian Medical Research Council, the Serum Institute and the state-run Ministry of Health of India did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. ($ 1 = 73.8060 Indian rupees)