Security forces seize Rs 165 million worth of narcotics and contraband in Moreh, Manipur

The Assam Rifles, Manipur police and the Bureau of Narcotics Control in a joint operation raided two locations in the border town of Moreh and seized drugs and contraband worth 165 million rupees on Monday.

“The raid unearthed a large amount of narcotics and contraband estimated at more than 165 million rupees. A foreign-made pistol and a pistol along with ammunition were also seized, ”PRO Assam Rifles (South) said in a press release on Tuesday.

The team arrested two traffickers from Myanmar and four Indians, the statement added.

Assam Rifles troops also intercepted a large narcotics shipment worth 2.92 million rupees on the Larong-Khongjol route in Chandel that was smuggled in from Myanmar on Tuesday, according to the statement.

Based on specific intelligence on the movement of narcotics shipment from Myanmar to Chandel, a swift operation was launched in which soldiers intercepted two people who were moving on a motorcycle carrying brown sugar worth Rs 2.92 crore, said. The seized narcotics were turned over to the Chandel police for disposal and investigation.

There is great concern due to the increase in drug addiction among young people in the region, so

Assam Rifles said it is conducting extensive operations in close coordination with the civil administration and police to control drug trafficking in the region to stop addiction among youth, according to the statement.