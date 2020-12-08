India Top Headlines

Rahul Gandhi Urges People to Support Bharat Bandh | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to support the call for Bharat Bandh made by peasant leaders and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop “robbing” farmers.

Gandhi and the Congress party support the agitation of farmers and have demanded the repeal of the three agricultural laws.

The Congress openly supports Bharat Bandh and has joined the protests by holding dharnas and demonstrations across the country.

“Modi ji, stop robbing farmers. Every fellow citizen knows that today is Bharat Bandh. Make the struggle of our food producers a success by fully supporting it,” he said in a Hindi tweet.

Times of India