PM Modi will open the Divas Pravasi Bharatiya Convention on January 9: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the Pravasi Bharatiya Diva Convention to be held in virtual format on January 9, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The website for the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 will be launched by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday, marking the start of online registration to participate in the convention, the MEA said in a statement. In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the 16th PBD Convention will be held in virtual format on January 9.

The Divas Pravasi Bharatiya Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the diaspora abroad. The theme of PBD 2021 is “Contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

On the morning of January 9, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Diva Convention, the MEA said. The winners of the ‘Bharat ko Janiye Quiz’ will also be announced at the opening session. The PBD Convention will include two Plenary Sessions: ‘The role of the diaspora in Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Facing the post-covid challenges: scenarios in health, economy, social and international relations’.