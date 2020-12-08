pm-modi-will-deliver-keynote-speech-at-virtual-imc-2020

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at India’s Virtual Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. The fourth edition of the three-day telecommunications industry event will be held online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 India Mobile Congress:

1. IMC 2020 is being organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and will take place from December 8-10.

2. The main theme of IMC 2020 is Inclusive Innovation: Smart, Safe, Sustainable. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that the goal of IMC 2020 is to align PM Modi’s vision “to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat, digital inclusion, sustainable development, entrepreneurship and innovation.” IMC 2020 also “aims to boost foreign and local investment, promote research and development in the telecommunications and emerging technology sectors,” the statement added.

3. IMC 2020 will feature various ministries, telecommunications CEOs, global CEOs, and domain experts.

4. The Minister of Telecommunications, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre, and the Secretary of Telecommunications, Anshu Prakash, will attend the opening session.

5. The President and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani, the President of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, and the Ericsson Director for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Nunzio Mirtillo, will also attend the session.

6. According to COAI, participants from more than 30 countries, 210 national and international speakers, more than 150 exhibitors and more than 3,000 CXO-level delegates are expected to participate in the event.

7. In 2019, the event registered participants from more than 60 countries, 350 national and international speakers, 350 exhibitors, 56 5G live demos, more than 50 thought leadership sessions, and 75,000 visitors.

8. IMC is considered the largest digital technology event in India and the largest international technology conference in South Asia.