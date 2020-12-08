India Top Headlines

PM Modi talks to Parkash Singh Badal, extends his birthday wishes | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Shiromani Akali Dal Patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday, who has severely criticized the Center for controversial agricultural sector laws, and expressed his best wishes on his 93rd birthday.

Government sources said the prime minister called the former prime minister of Punjab to wish it. No other details of the conversation were shared.

Badal had urged Modi on Monday to scrap the three new central farm laws, claiming they have pushed the country into deep confusion.

Once a staunch ally of the ruling BJP, the Akali Dal has severed ties in protest against the laws.

Badal also announced the return of its Padma Vibhushan award in protest at the intensifying agitation by farmers against the laws.

