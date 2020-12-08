India Top Headlines

PM Modi speaks with Qatar Emir; Task Force to be Created to Boost Qatari Investments in India | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar on Tuesday vowed to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and decided to create a special working group to further facilitate investments in the Gulf. country to India.

In a telephone conversation, Modi conveyed his congratulations to the Emir of Qatar on the upcoming Qatar National Day, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

In thanking Prime Minister Modi for his greetings, the Emir appreciated the enthusiasm with which the Qatari Indian community participates in the National Day celebrations. He also conveyed a warm greeting to Modi on the recent Diwali festival.

The two leaders discussed the strong cooperation between the two countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and reviewed recent positive developments in this regard, the PMO said.

They decided to create a special task force to further facilitate the Qatar Investment Authority’s investments in India, and also resolved to explore Qatari investments across the entire energy value chain in India, according to the statement.

The leaders agreed to stay in regular contact and hoped to meet in person after the normalization of the public health situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMO said.

Times of India