India Top Headlines

Oxford trials: 6 dropouts before the second dose | India News

MUMBAI: Six participants dropped out of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine ‘Covishield’ trial that is being carried out at KEM Hospital. The institute said that of the 101 participants, 95 returned for the second dose to be administered 29 days after the first.

KEM and BYL Nair hospitals are the two testing sites in Mumbai for the UK vaccine that is being tested and marketed by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). Nationwide, 1,600 participants have registered at 17 sites. KEM had originally enrolled 101 participants, while Nair had enrolled 100, which was later increased to 148. The test sites completed the administration of both doses and are now monitoring the immune responses and health of the participants. The duration of the trial is 180 days, of which more than 70 days have passed without reports of any serious adverse events, local doctors said.

Dean Dr. Hemant Deshmukh said that participants who dropped out told the trial team that they were unwilling to take the second dose. Doctors said it was difficult to tell whether they were apprehensive after reading reports about the 40-year-old from Chennai, who claimed to have suffered cognitive problems after receiving the vaccine.

“We don’t know what scared them. The trials are voluntary and we cannot convince them to give us an explanation, ”Deshmukh said.

Anil Hebbar, one of the participants in the Oxford trial, said the news of the Chennai man’s alleged adverse event could have scared anyone who had not taken the dose by then. “Maybe the trial should have stopped or at least it should have informed the participants,” he said. Hebbar said he wrote to the SII after which he received a phone call from a company representative saying they did not want to worry the participants.

Times of India