Not against agricultural sector reforms, but new laws don’t reflect those changes: Congress | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress said Tuesday that it was not against agricultural sector reforms, but those introduced through the three recent laws did not reflect those changes, and demanded that these laws be removed by convening a special session of the Parliament.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, leader of Congress and former chief minister of Haryana, said that agricultural reforms should be discussed again in Parliament and new laws enacted after consulting all stakeholders.

His claims even came as farmers held a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday to push for his demand to repeal all three laws.

Hooda also said that the Minimum Support Price mechanism should be incorporated into the law because it is essential to protect the interests of farmers.

He alleged that the agricultural laws introduced by the Center were passed without consulting with farmers and that the government pushed for them as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country.

“The government must immediately remove the three agricultural laws and convene a session of Parliament to discuss reforms in the agricultural sector,” he told a press conference.

“We are not against the reforms, but the current laws must be repealed and a new reform process must begin after discussions and consultations with all interested parties,” he said.

Hooda also asked why the government did not agree with the opposition’s demand to introduce another law to punish those who buy agricultural products under the MSP.

Hooda also alleged that the BJP-led Haryana government has lost the trust of the people and the assembly because it “mishandled” the agitation of farmers and therefore should face a vote of no confidence.

“I wrote to the governor demanding the immediate convocation of the Haryana Assembly, as the current BJP government in the state has insulted the farmers,” he said.

The former prime minister also highlighted that the 2019 congressional manifesto promising the abolition of the APMC Act was being “misrepresented” by the BJP.

“We had promised to create supply centers and mandi near the farmers areas. We created such mandis and centers, some even in my own village in Haryana, which has a small population of 10,000,” he said.

On Haryana, he said that Congress would present a motion of censure against the government of Manohar Lal Khattar, which has “lost the trust of the people and also of the MLAs”, as a large number of them supported the farmers’ protest.

