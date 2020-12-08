New Parliament Building, Historic Opportunity to Build a People’s Parliament: PMO

Opinion

The new Parliament building, the cornerstone of which will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, is an intrinsic part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s vision and will be a historic opportunity to build the People’s Parliament for the first time after independence, said the PMO. on Tuesday.

The next Parliament building will coincide with the “needs and aspirations of New India” on the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022, he said.

The building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with very discreet security facilities to be constructed as a triangular shaped building, adjacent to the current Parliament.

Lok Sabha will be three times the current size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially larger, the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that the interiors of the new building will showcase a rich mix of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts and textiles. and architecture.

The design plan includes space for a magnificent central constitutional gallery, which will be accessible to the public, he said.

The construction of the new Parliament building will use resource-efficient green technology, promote environmentally friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute to economic revitalization, he said.

The building will meet the highest structural safety standards, including meeting Seismic Zone 5 requirements, and is designed to facilitate maintenance and operations, the PMO added.

The groundbreaking ceremony will also be attended by President Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Vice President Harivansh Narayan Singh, as well as various union ministers.

Around 200 dignitaries, deputies, ambassadors and high commissioners will attend the function.