met-office-predicts-snowfall-in-four-districts-of-uttarakhand-this-week

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light snowfalls in four districts of Uttarakhand for the next few days.

In a weather bulletin issued Tuesday afternoon, the MeT predicted that very light to light rain or snowfall is likely over the next two days in isolated locations, especially in the upper areas of the Uttarkashi state districts, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh. Dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining parts of the state.

Predicting more for the week, the bulletin mentioned that on Friday, very light to light rain or snowfall is likely to occur in some places in the districts of the Garhwal region, and in isolated locations in the districts of the Kumaon region of the state.

Over the next two days, rainfall is likely to decrease, as predicted by the MeT department.

In the last 24 hours, maximum temperatures have remained above normal to appreciably above normal in the plains and hills of Uttarakhand, while minimum temperatures have remained above normal in the plains and above normal to appreciably above normal in the hills of Uttarakhand. On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dehradun and the lowest minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ranichauri.

Following the post-monsoon rains, the state is currently in a 77% rainfall deficit since October.