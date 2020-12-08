Mehbooba Mufti Alleges She Is Unlawfully Detained at the Srinagar Residence | India News
SRINAGAR: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and head of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, alleged on Tuesday that she had been illegally detained at her residence in Srinagar and was not allowed to move.
In a series of tweets, Mufti alleged that the Union government and the administration of the Union Territory (UT) are ‘gagging all forms of opposition and inflicting oppression and’ zulm ‘(atrocities) on the people of the Valley.
“Illegal detention has become the Indian government’s favorite method of gagging any form of opposition. I was detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes,” the former chief minister tweeted .
“The government of India wants to continue to inflict oppression and zulm on the people of Jammu and Kashmir without questions being asked,” he said in another tweet.
Mufti’s tweets were accompanied by videos in which she could be seen knocking on the door of her residence in Gupkar from inside and asking to open it.
Mufti was scheduled to visit the Budgam area to meet with people who are being evicted from their lands and homes after the administration repealed the Roshni Act.
Earlier, on November 27, Mufti had claimed that she had been “illegally detained once again”. He also alleged that his daughter Iltija was placed under house arrest.
Mehbooba Mufti had previously criticized the central government for repealing article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said that it will only raise the tricolor when the “flag of Jammu and Kashmir” is carried. . back.
